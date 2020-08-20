Marks & Spencer pops-up on Palm Jumeirah

Marks & Spencer, the quintessential British brand, has confirmed it will launch a pop-up shop in the Palm Jumeirah.

The company, which primarily offers a range of foods, has firmly cemented itself in the United Arab Emirates and is now looking to expand its following.

Eager shoppers will find the new pop-up in Nakheel Mall, open from today.

The location positioned on the ground floor of the new mall, and is offering over 500 Marks & Spencer food lines.

Stock up on essentials, from lots of fresh produce to cupboard-necessities with dry goods, including pasta, rich pasta sauces, rice and plenty more of the well-known products.

The pop-up at Nakheel Mall will be open from now until January.

It joins other Dubai-based Marks & Spencer pop-ups in Arabian Ranches and Meadows Town Centre.