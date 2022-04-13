Aman unveils a new urban sanctuary with the rebirth of an architectural icon at the heart of NYC

Slated to open in May 2022, Aman unveils a new urban sanctuary with the rebirth of an architectural icon at the heart of Manhattan

Since 1921, the Crown Building has presided over the midpoint of Manhattan; the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. Rising 26 storeys from the boutique-lined street, the building’s windows and terraces look out over the world’s most recognisable skyline.

The Crown Building - formerly the first home of Museum of Modern Art - has undergone a monumental transformation, which has seen it fully restored to its original splendour and imbued with the spirit of Aman.

Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy, Aman New York celebrates Aman’s philosophy of creating sanctuaries beyond commonplace notions of luxury, whilst paying homage to the building’s striking architecture and significant history.

Aman New York will consist of 83 hotel rooms, as well as restaurants, a Garden Terrace & Bar with 7000 square feet of outdoor dining space, private members club, three-floor Aman Spa, Jazz Club and Wine Room.

Rejuvenation in the midst of the most dynamic city on earth

Open to guests, residents and Aman Club members, a 2,300 square metre Aman Spa fills three storeys, with a dramatic 20 metre indoor swimming pool surrounded by fire pits and daybeds as its centrepiece. Two Spa Houses will provide guests with an all-encompassing spa journey, consisting of a double treatment room, sauna and steam rooms, and an outdoor terrace with cabana, daybed and fireplace.

A world of refined tastes

From the subterranean Jazz Bar to the wraparound Garden Terrace, Aman New York abounds with sociable spaces for dining, drinking and relaxing. Arva, the convivial Italian restaurant, is complemented by Nama – Aman’s interpretation of Japan’s washoku dining tradition – as well as a Wine Room and subterranean Jazz Club.

Aman’s first urban residences

On the upper floors, there will be 22 private Aman Residences, whose owners will enjoy unlimited access to all hotel amenities, including the Aman Club. These one of a kind residences will also have full access to the attentive and intuitive service Aman is known for. Benefiting from detailed design, expansive views and many with generous outdoor spaces including swimming pools, these residences offer an unparalleled dwelling at an unmatched address.

Aman Resorts has been nominated for World’s Leading Boutique Hotel Brand 2021 at World Travel Awards