TAT congrats all entries and award winners in new MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to congratulate all 441 entries in the new MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023, which unveils extended coverage of the kingdom’s fantastic culinary scene to now include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket & Phang-Nga, and four new Isan provinces of Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “I am honoured to extend my warmest and heartfelt congratulations to all entries as well as award-winning chefs and personalities in this newest edition of MICHELIN Guide Thailand. Their commitment to raise the standards of Thailand’s culinary scene help strengthen the kingdom’s status as a world-class dining destination.”

The MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023 edition features 441 dining venues – with 6 two MICHELIN Stars (all retained their status – Chef’s Table, Le Normandie by Alain Roux, Mezzaluna, R-Haan, Sorn, and Sühring), 29 one MICHELIN Star, 189 Bib Gourmand, and 217 other recommended entries.

New additions to the MICHELIN Guide consist of 5 in the one MICHELIN Star (4 newcomers – Baan Tepa, Haoma, Maison Dunand, and Potong, and 1 promotion – Signature, previously a recommended entry), and 59 in the Bib Gourmand list (53 newcomers, and 6 promotions), together with another 54 in the Guide’s recommended selection.

Out of 111 new entries, 69 are from four representative cities of Thailand’s Northeast or “Isan” region (Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani), newly covered in the 2023 edition.

The MICHELIN Green Star Venues welcome two news additions, Haoma and Jampa, joining PRU that retains the recognition for the third consecutive years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award-winning chefs and personalities include Mr. Davide Garavaglia, the Italian Chef from Côte by Mauro Colagreco for the 2023 MICHELIN Thailand Young Chef Award, and Mr. Uthit Songtho, the restaurant manager from Baan Phraya, The Mandarin Oriental, for the 2023 MICHELIN Thailand Service Award.

The two newly-introduced special award recipients are Ms. Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij from Potong for the 2023 MICHELIN Thailand Opening of the Year Award, and Mr. Guillaume Perdigues from Mezzaluna for the 2023 MICHELIN Thailand Sommelier Award.

The full restaurant selection for Thailand is available free of charge on the MICHELIN Guide website, guide.michelin.com/th/en, and app for iOS and Android devices.