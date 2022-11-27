Cambria Hotels Opens in Downtown Minneapolis

Cambria Hotels—an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. continues its expansion across the Twin Cities with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown.

The new six-story, 121-room hotel joins the nearby Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Maple Grove and Cambria Hotel Bloomington Mall of America Minneapolis Airport to further the brand’s quest to bring modern, upscale accommodations to travelers’ favorite urban destinations.

Ideally located at 1020 Hawthorne Avenue, the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown positions guests in the heart of the city’s Gateway District—Minneapolis’ original downtown—minutes away from top area restaurants, breweries, and riverfront attractions. The hotel is also a short drive to Target Center, U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minneapolis Convention Center, Gutherie Theater, and the University of Minnesota campus. During their stay, guests can also enjoy easy access to the offices of top area employers, including Ameriprise Financial, Ecolab, General Mills, and Target.

“The Minneapolis-St. Paul area has it all: a flourishing corporate community, a diverse workforce, and a world-class arts and cultural scene. It’s easy to see why so many Fortune 500 companies are proud to call the Twin Cities home, and why it’s an ideal location to expand Cambria’s upscale offerings to even more travelers in the region,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Whether they’re in town for a weekend getaway or a week-long business trip, we know the Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown, like the rest of our Minneapolis portfolio, will surprise and delight visitors with tailored amenities and curated design in an unbeatable location to help make the most of their time in the City of Lakes.”

The Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor spaces for productive work or relaxation.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding Minneapolis community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Minneapolis Downtown was developed by Hawkeye Hotels and JR Hospitality. There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Portland and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline as of September 30, 2022.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

