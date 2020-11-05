Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk opens in Dubai

Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk has opened its doors in Dubai.

Merging modern French art de vivre and ancient Egyptian heritage, it becomes the largest Accor property in the Middle East and Africa.

It is located in the Dubai Wafi region.

Mark Willis, chief executive Middle East & Africa at Accor, said: “This is a very exciting opening for us in the region as, aside from it being the largest Sofitel property in the Middle East & Africa, it is also set to become a landmark in the city, showcasing exquisite service combined with an iconic design and architecture.

“Congratulations to the team of Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk, who have worked tirelessly to ensure this opening is a success.”

With a prime location in Wafi, the premium shopping and leisure destination, just ten minutes away from Dubai International Airport, Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk is set to charm guests with ultimate comfort, extraordinary experiences and the French way of living.

Ayman Gharib, managing director of Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk, commented: “Inspired by the Luxor Obelisk located in Place de La Concorde in Paris, Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk, is a testament to the Wafi Complex development and rounds up the lifestyle and entertainment destination that the founder, sheikh Mana bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, envisioned it to be.

“The Wafi Group, since its establishment nearly four decades ago, has been setting trends and standards of excellence.

“Upholding its values and traditions and finding partners that echo the same, Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk has partnered with three prominent food and beverage and spa partners: Daniel Boulud, Schilo van Coeverden and L’Occitane.

“This move will ensure that the hotel speaks to a diverse and distinguished audience.”