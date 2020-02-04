Karttunen to lead Radisson in UK and western Europe

Radisson Hotel Group has confirmed the new geographical responsibilities of area senior vice president for northern Europe, Tom Flanagan Karttunen.

Further to his current role, the executive has now been appointed as area senior vice president for UK, Ireland and western Europe.

Karttunen joined Radisson Hotel Group more than 20 years ago and has grown within the company, holding different leadership positions in numerous business areas at Radisson Blu Hotels in Copenhagen, Beijing, Manama, Hamburg and Galway.

He has served as district director turkey, Azerbaijan and China, based in Istanbul, before being appointed as area vice president eastern Europe and Russia, based in Moscow in 2009.

He then took over as area senior vice president, northern Europe.

Chema Basterrechea, Radisson chief operating officer, said: “I am pleased to share the news of Tom’s expanded role as area senior vice president for northern Europe, UK, Ireland and western Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since joining Radisson Hotel Group more than 20 years ago, Tom has played an integral role in ensuring the progression of business growth.”

Karttunen is an Irish national.

Following the most recent appointment, he said: “I am excited to expand my current geographical responsibilities to include the UK, Ireland and western Europe.

“Over the last few years, my team and I have worked extremely hard to reposition our northern Europe offering through an extensive renovation programme.”

Radisson Hotel Group is the leading international hotel group in the United Kingdom and western Europe, with 78 hotels and 9,889 rooms in operation and under development.