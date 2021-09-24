AC Hotel by Marriott Punta Cana opens its doors

AC Hotels by Marriott has welcomed the opening of the 129-room AC Hotel by Marriott Punta Cana.

With open and multifunctional public spaces, guests are invited to experience a hotel in the centre of one of the most important tourist and corporate destinations in the Caribbean.

“With a picture-perfect location, the first AC Hotel in the Dominican Republic offers visitors elegant and purposefully designed spaces, modern rooms and a refined culinary experience,” said Jeff Tomczek, vice president and global brand leader, distinctive select brands, Marriott International.

“We’ve created an ideal environment to become a benchmark in hospitality for Punta Cana and throughout the country, which will allow discerning travellers to live life by design with everything they need and nothing they don’t.”

The culture and rich history of the Dominican Republic served as inspiration for the hotel, defining it as a relaxed, upscale option in the city.

The hotel’s design features subtle nods to Caribbean nature and culture, including coffee accessories, local crafts, ceramics and ornaments.

In addition, the hotel’s dedication to the creative community will be reflected in its programming with local artists of various genres showcasing the beauty of the destination with their interpretations.