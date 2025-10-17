Swiss International Air Lines takes delivery of its first A350-900

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), member of the Lufthansa Group, has taken delivery of its first of ten A350-900. Supporting the airline’s fleet modernisation programme, the latest-generation widebody is set to become SWISS’s flagship aircraft. The A350 will be operated on long-haul routes from its home base in Zurich to destinations like Boston, strengthening the airline’s global network.

The Airbus A350-900 is the first aircraft in the SWISS long-haul fleet to be equipped with the new SWISS Senses cabin. Designed to provide a more personal and comfortable air travel experience for passengers in all seating classes. The aircraft cabin is configured with a four-class layout, offering three suites up to four seats in First Class, 45 seats in Business, 38 in Premium Economy, and 156 in Economy.

The A350 is the world’s most modern widebody aircraft and has set new standards for intercontinental travel. The A350’s all-new design includes state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics delivering unmatched standards of efficiency and comfort. Its new generation engines and use of lightweight materials bring a 25 per cent advantage in fuel burn, operating costs and carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, compared to previous generation competitor aircraft. The A350-900 is equipped with a comfortable and spacious Airspace cabin, wide seats, high ceilings and alluring ambient lighting.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A350 aircraft is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus is targeting to have its aircraft up to 100% SAF capable by 2030.