HOLEY MOLEY GOLF CLUB AND THE FIRST-EVER U.S. LOCATION OF HIJINX HOTEL

Known globally as the premier creator of competitive socializing experiences and entertainment concepts, Funlab announces the upcoming debut of two of its most iconic experiences in one location. Holey Moley Golf Cluband the first-ever U.S. location of Hijinx Hotel are set to open this December spanning a whopping 35,000-square-feet within Irvine Spectrum Center, Southern California’s premier hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment in a vibrant, al fresco atmosphere.

“We’re thrilled to debut Hijinx Hotel to the U.S. for the very first time, and to bring Holey Moley to Orange County,” says Michael Schreiber, CEO of Funlab. “Our mission at Funlab is to create immersive, unforgettable adventures that can be shared. These new concepts deliver exactly that, combining playful creativity with social connection in ways that truly reimagine what entertainment looks like in a retail environment.”

Already a favorite destination for adventure in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Denver, San Francisco, Santa Monica, and now the first and only location in Orange County, Holey Moley is not your typical mini golf experience. Holey Moley features 27 outrageously themed holes mixing equal parts nostalgia and madness, surrounded by immersive, neon-lit spaces. Forget traditional norms of yesteryear and putt through zany obstacles with eccentric surprises at every hole. Discover set-like surroundings that pay homage to cultural icons from the eighties, nineties, and beyond, creating individual realms for players to explore. And the best part? Holey Moley tees up fun for every skill level. Keeping everything in swing, Holey Moley additionally offers a full-service bar and restaurant, serving up themed cocktails and sharable bites - perfect for pregaming or a round after your “round.”

Located adjacent to Holey Moley and making its official debut in the United States, Hijinx Hotel flips entertainment playfully on its head, with mind-bending design concepts and eccentric experiences that will have guests never wanting to “check out.” Inspired by a hotel - yet, disclosure: not a functioning hotel itself - Hijinx welcomes guests with bellhops at your service, and features 15 unique challenge rooms, each offering a scored interactive game within an Instagram-worthy setting filled with eye-catching activations that are truly a content-creator’s dream. Built for two to six players, the challenge rooms unlock the whimsy of your inner child with the skilled navigation of a carnival funhouse. Hijinx Hotel also features three private karaoke lounges - complete with mood lighting, a wide range of song choices, food and drinks from the speakeasy-style bar and restaurant Suite 404, and ample space to hit the high notes.

Both Holey Moley and Hijinx Hotel offer an inspired setting and playful spin on any group event. From corporate teambuilding with purposeful putting to lively celebrations that are far from ordinary - Holey Moley and Hijinx Hotel are perfect for any private event that favors social connection within unique immersive experiences.

Holey Moley and Hijinx Hotel will be officially available to book online beginning November 12, 2025. Grand opening of both locations will be December 12, 2025. Holey Moley and Hijinx Hotel are located at 517 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, California 92618. For additional information, please visit holeymoley.com and hijinxhotel.com.