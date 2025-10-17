Virgin Atlantic Board Announces New CEO

The Virgin Atlantic Board is pleased to announce its succession plan for the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Shai Weiss.

After a successful seven-year tenure, Shai will stand down as Chief Executive and leave the airline on 31 December 2025. Corneel Koster will succeed Shai and become CEO on 1 January 2026.

Corneel re-joined Virgin Atlantic in 2019 as Board Member and Chief Customer Officer, expanding his role to Chief Customer and Operating Officer in 2020. He has been instrumental in running a safe and reliable operation, leading frontline teams and delivering Virgin Atlantic’s renowned customer experience. As part of the leadership team, he played a pivotal role ensuring the airline emerged from the pandemic thriving and reliable, while leading the introduction of the airline’s award-winning A330neo aircraft and delivering digital operational transformation.

Spanning three decades, Corneel has extensive leadership experience in the sector, holding senior operational and commercial roles at Virgin Atlantic and partners Delta Air Lines, Aeroméxico and KLM, contributing to his deep understanding and passion for travel and aviation. Between 2010 and 2013, Corneel held the position of Director of Operations, Safety and Security at Virgin Atlantic.

Shai became CEO in January 2019, steering the Company through the Covid-19 pandemic, completing a full transformation and delivering record performance in 2024. He joined the airline as Chief Financial Officer in 2014 and later served as Chief Commercial Officer. During his tenure, the airline returned to profitability, has led customer satisfaction across the Atlantic, was rated each year as the UK’s only Global Five Star operator by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and as No1 Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Atlantic said: “Shai has done an outstanding job over the past seven years. I’m grateful for his vision, passion and commitment to creating brilliant experiences that have made the airline stronger and raised the bar across the industry. I’m delighted to welcome Corneel as CEO. He embodies the Virgin spirit - bold, curious and ready to shake up the status quo. We look forward to this exciting new chapter.”

Peter Norris, Chair of Virgin Atlantic, said: “In the last seven years, faced with exceptional headwinds, Shai has done a remarkable job steering the airline through the pandemic and its aftermath. While we’re sad he’s decided to stand down, he has done an excellent job leading from the front in service of our people, customers and the communities in which we operate, setting Virgin Atlantic on a clear path towards future success.

“We are delighted that Corneel will be picking up the baton, having been such an integral part of the leadership team. As a true customer champion, he understands what sets Virgin Atlantic apart as we continue to challenge the status quo in the years ahead.

“We thank Shai for his contribution and leadership, and we wish Corneel and the team every success in this next exciting phase.”

“Shai has been a valued partner and good friend to Delta as we worked side by side over the years to build the leading trans-Atlantic joint venture. On behalf of the 100,000 Delta people worldwide, I want to thank him for his leadership, his friendship, and his commitment to our values of always putting people first,” said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. “We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Virgin Atlantic under the leadership of Corneel Koster as we transform the travel experience in the years ahead.”

Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic, commented: “I want to congratulate Corneel on his appointment, which is so well deserved. I can think of no one better to take over as he knows what it takes to drive Virgin Atlantic to the next level and he’ll continue to innovate for our people and our guests, making them smile every step of the way.

“I leave Virgin Atlantic full of pride, knowing I have played a part in its bright red history. Together, we’ve transformed through the pandemic and emerged faster, better and stronger than ever. We are now well on our way to achieving our mission of becoming the most loved travel company, having laid the foundations for a world of exciting opportunities as a premium flag carrier.”

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer, Virgin Atlantic, said: “I’ve long held a very special place in my heart for Virgin Atlantic, so it’s an incredible privilege to take up the role of CEO. We’ve always done everything in our power to give our customers and our people the best experience in the skies, delivered with a smile and the special challenger spirit that Richard instilled in us from day one. I’m determined we carry that spirit forward.

“I’d like to thank the Virgin Atlantic Board for their trust and confidence and to thank Shai for his leadership and his friendship. I’m proud to lead our talented teams into our next chapter. We will deliver value for our customers, people, shareholders and the communities we serve, while ensuring that Virgin Atlantic remains the airline that dares to do things differently.”