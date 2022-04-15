Surf in style at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

Located a 30-minute speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is a haven for surfers. The resort is blessed to have a home-break surf point, The Chicken’s Break, accessible offshore from the island, and the resort is located 20-25 minutes speedboat ride from some of the best-known surf points in North Malé Atoll, such as Sultans, Coke, Ninjas, Honkeys, Jails, and Jail-Break.

Kuda Villingili is launching a new and exciting surfer’s haven right at the corner where Chicken’s Break is this Summer. The visitors will be left short for nothing with a shaded viewing deck that can accommodate 50 people, a beach hut, an infinity swimming pool, and a beach bar. Live DJ will get the adrenaline pumping during peak surf hours.

With the launch of this surfing venue, the resort will also introduce the opening of the surf school, offering beginners lessons (ISA Certification). Guests and visitors can rent surfboards during opening hours, whether they are beginners or pros. As an extra perk, the surf school team can do photography or videography, including drone shots to take home as a memory. Make the trip even more memorable with surf trips aboard a smooth sailing catamaran.