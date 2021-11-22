Strong events calendar drives Expo 2020 visitor growth

Expo 2020 Dubai visitor numbers have soared to 4,156,985, driven by strong take-up of the November weekday pass and a raft of sport, music and cultural events.

Boosting the figures up to November 21st were the sold-out Expo Run on November 19th – which saw 10,000 runners of all ages and abilities line up behind six Kenyan world champions for runs around the Expo site – and two performances by the ever-popular all-female Firdaus Orchestra.

With more than 120,000 visitors taking advantage of the AED45 November weekday pass offer, numbers are expected to keep growing strongly, with the final week of the month promising another varied and exciting line-up of talent and events.

The Expo School Programme, which has been welcoming school visits for 31 days, has attracted more than 200,000 pupils from private and public schools across the UAE.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March, inviting the world to join a celebration of unity, opportunity, creativity and sustainability that will help to shape a better, brighter future for everyone.