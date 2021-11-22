AlUla welcomes first international flight

AlUla International Airport has received its first-ever direct international flight, operated by low-cost Saudi airline, flynas.

flynas XY219 departed DXB at 11:30 and touched down in AlUla at 13:40, marking the first international passenger flight to the ancient city.

The aircraft was welcomed at AlUla International Airport with a traditional water cannon salute and a Nabataean cultural performance in the presence of airport officials and media.

Director at AlUla International Airport, Abdulwahab Bokhari, received the delegation along with government officials and representatives flynas, while artists and traditional music performers welcomed the rest of the passengers with flowers and refreshments.

The Arabian desert city has long been an international crossroads of civilisations.

The new international flights open the region up further to visitors keen to explore the boutique heritage and cultural destination.

The three-weekly Dubai-AlUla route is timed to coincide with the winter event season which is well underway in Saudi Arabia.