Strong arrival figures for Israel in late 2019

The Israel government has announced there were 852,100 tourist entries to the country in September-October, up from 767,200 in the same period last year.

The figures represented an increase of 11 per cent.

Since the beginning of the year, Israel has recorded over 3.7 million tourist entries, up from 3.4 million entries between January-October last year, which is an increase of ten per cent.

Of the entries this year, 199,200 were from the United Kingdom, representing an increase of seven per cent from this market alone.

Indeed, revenue from incoming tourism in October stood at $643 million (NIS2.3 billion) and, since the beginning of the year, at $5.3 billion (NIS 19.3 billion).