Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View welcomes first guests

Radisson Blu has announced the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View.

Continuing Radisson Hotel Group’s expansion in key global cities, the new design-focused hotel is the group’s seventh hotel in Dubai.

A hotel steeped in soul and design, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View is located within the largest and most impressive waterfront development in the world, boasting spectacular views over the Marina and Downtown Dubai District.

The 206-stylish rooms with bright vistas also offer remarkable comfort, unique amenities and showcase picturesque views of the Dubai Canal and Downtown Dubai.

Guests can also enjoy free access to the hotel’s fitness centre, pool, spa and kids club.

Tim Cordon, area senior vice president, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are very proud and excited to open our sixth Radisson Blu hotel in Dubai, one of the world’s most attractive travel destinations and key regional commercial hubs.

“The tourism sector in Dubai continues to flourish as a result of the Emirate’s remarkable vision; to create a world-class destination for entertainment and culture.

“The spectacular tourism attractions are supported by the growth of Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport in terms of international traffic, and the continued investment in the city’s infrastructure.

“We are delighted to open another flagship Radisson Blu hotel in such a prominent location in this city and contribute to its growth.”

Close to the heart of Downtown Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View sits close to well-known attractions like Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Dubai Fountain.

The urban Design District, also known as D3, is within close proximity of the hotel.

The Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Financial Centre are just ten minutes away, with the international airport within 15 minutes of the hotel’s doorstep.