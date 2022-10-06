St. Lucia in Discussions to Bring a Planet Hollywood Resort to Rodney Bay

Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, one of the brand's existing resorts.

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts could soon be announcing official plans for a new hotel along St. Lucia’s vibrant Rodney Bay area, said Ernest Hilaire, St. Lucia’s minister of tourism.

“There is a joint venture between two hotel groups that will be building three hotels along Rodney Bay,” he said during a press dinner during the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Marketplace conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Planet Hollywood is one,” he said. “Construction will start. They are going through the planning approvals stages right now and then they will be building along the strip.”

The Planet Hollywood would be located at the site of the old Rex St. Lucia hotel. He did note that there has yet to be a finalized deal.

“We are revisiting previous discussions with Planet Hollywood,” Hilaire told Travel Market Report. “While no final details are confirmed yet, we are in continued conversations.”

And it is expected that those conversations will go well as Planet Hollywood is owned by Blue Diamond Resorts, which has had incredible success recently with its Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton property, which opened in 2018.

In 2018, it was announced that Sunwing Travel Group, which owns Blue Diamond Resorts, added six Rex Resorts hotels to its chain. They were absorbed into two of Sunwing’s brands: Mystique Resorts and Starfish Resorts. At that time, there was the Mystique Royal Saint Lucia and the Starfish Saint Lucia.

In June of 2020, Blue Diamond Resorts announced that Mystique Resorts would be rebranded under the Royalton Luxury Resorts umbrella as Mystique by Royalton. The newly named Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton was unveiled shortly after.

There was no further information regarding the other two new hotels that will be opening along Rodney Bay.

Source; Travel Market Report