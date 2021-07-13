Spirit of Adventure arrives in Portsmouth for first time

Spirit of Adventure has made her arrival into Portsmouth ahead of a prestigious naming ceremony.

Lucky spectators caught a glimpse of Saga Cruises’ newest 236-metre boutique ship as she sailed into the city early this morning.

The ship has a 500 square metre spa, the Lido outdoor pool, the Playhouse, a 444-seat theatre, and a large library.

Nick Stace, chief executive of Saga Travel, said: “Seeing Spirit of Adventure at Portsmouth International Port for the first time will be a real moment for Saga Cruises.

“She’ll be named there on July 19th – the first new ship ever to have the honour at the port – which we’re all so looking forward to.

“Portsmouth has been incredibly welcoming of us and we’re very grateful for that.”

This historic occasion marks a significant development for the port’s ambitions, as Spirit of Adventure becomes the first cruise ship naming ever to take place in the city.

In recent years, Saga has pioneered the boutique cruising experience for its customers.

In 2019, the company launched its first-ever, purpose-built boutique cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery.

Attention will soon turn to transforming the terminal at Portsmouth to create an extension on the existing building that will provide the ability to handle up to 2,000 passengers.