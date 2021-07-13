New appointment at Sofitel Dubai the Palm

The award-winning Sofitel Dubai the Palm has appointed a new reservations manager.

Sandhya Arun has joined the Palm Jumeirah property from JA Resorts & Hotels, where she was cluster reservations manager.

Her new employer said: “We are delighted to have Sandhya join our team.”

She has worked across some of the most luxurious properties in Dubai throughout her 20-year career, joining Habtoor Hospitality as reservations manager in 2002.

Arun then moved to Le Méridien and Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi before moving to Raffles Dubai after two years.

She stayed with Raffles until her move to JA.

Sofitel Dubai the Palm is considered the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Apartments by voters at the World Travel Awards.