Wego Acquires Travelstop to Expand into Business Travel

From left to right : Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-founder of Wego and Prashant Kirtane, CEO & Co-founder of Travelstop

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) acquired Travelstop, a revolutionary platform that simplifies business travel and expense management for companies globally.

This strategic move will expand Wego’s reach into business travel and expense management.

The acquisition will also empower Travelstop to tap into Wego’s regional network and leverage its deep understanding of the travel industry to drive growth and provide enhanced services to their customers.

Wego has long been a leader in the travel industry, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to delivering exceptional and seamless travel experiences. Since its launch, Travelstop has emerged as a game-changer in the business travel industry, providing businesses of all sizes with a modern platform that streamlines travel management and automates expense processes.

By combining their resources and expertise, Wego and Travelstop aim to revolutionize the way companies navigate the complexities of corporate travel as well as contribute to the growth and development of the travel industry in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Travelstop,” said Ross Veitch, CEO and Co-founder of Wego. “This strategic move is in line with our vision of offering comprehensive travel solutions to businesses in the region. Together, Travelstop and Wego will empower businesses to streamline their travel and expense management processes, introducing new levels of convenience and cost-efficiency.”

Through this acquisition, Wego aims to address the unique challenges faced by businesses operating in emerging markets, such as fragmented travel options and manual expense reporting. The combined platform will provide businesses with a one-stop solution, enabling them to seamlessly manage their corporate travel needs while gaining greater visibility and control over expenses.

“We are excited about the immense potential that this partnership brings,” said Prashant Kirtane, CEO & Co-founder of Travelstop. “With our combined expertise and assets, we are confident in our ability to deliver an exceptional business travel experience to our customers. Our focus on product innovation and on customer satisfaction will enable us to set new industry standards and redefine the future of business travel.”

According to August 2022 ‘GBTA BTI Outlook Annual Global Report & Forecast’, the APAC and Middle East regions stand as the largest and most rapidly expanding markets in business travel. In 2023, APAC and the Middle East regions are set to contribute to 46% of the total global business travel expenditure.

As Wego and Travelstop join forces, both companies are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings. By leveraging each other’s strengths, the combined entity is well-positioned to redefine business travel and expense management in emerging markets and empower companies to navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving global economy.