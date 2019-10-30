Dubai Air Show 2019: Biman Bangladesh Airlines signs new Dreamliner order

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is expanding its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet with two additional planes.

The deal, valued at $585 million at list prices, was signed at the Dubai Air Show earlier.

The purchase complements Biman’s fleet of 787-8 jets with the larger and longer-range 787-9 variant.

The national flag-carrier of Bangladesh says the addition of the 787-9 will help modernise its fleet and expand its international network.

“One of our key priorities is to have a modern fleet with technologically-advanced airplanes that will enable us to expand our international reach,” said Muhammad Enamul Bari, chairman, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

“While we have a good domestic network, we plan to extend our international network to include more destinations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

“The 787 with its technological superiority, excellent operational performance and passenger experience will enable us to achieve that goal,” he added.

The 787-9 is part of a three-member family that offers long range and unmatched fuel efficiency in the 200 to 350 seat market.

“Biman Bangladesh is showing us the powerful potential of the Dreamliner family,” said Stan Deal, newly appointed chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“Just last month, the airline launched a new non-stop flight from its hub in Dhaka to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

“It is a great example of the 787-8 serving as a ‘market opener.’

“And now, Biman adds the 787-9 which brings more seats, more range and more cargo-carry capability for the routes that need it.

“The two will form a profitable network solution for Biman.”