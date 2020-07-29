Slovenia back on the agenda for British travellers

Slovenia, which seeks to brand itself as one of the greenest and safest countries in Europe, has reopened to British travellers.

Travellers can now visit without quarantining on arrival, or when touching down back in the UK.

easyJet are set to resume flights between Ljubljana and Gatwick on Friday, and between Ljubljana and Stansted from September 1st.

British Airways flights between Ljubljana and Heathrow will be available from September 2nd.

Ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, Slovenia has adopted a set of protective measures, resulting in rapid containment of the virus and a low number of infections.

Based on the good epidemiological situation, Slovenia was the first country in Europe that was able to declare the end of the Covid-19 epidemic.

To maintain a safe environment, the Slovenian tourism industry established responsible travel standards.

Slovenia was one of the first countries in the world to receive the Safe Travels Stamp from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

Aside from the ongoing challenges, 2020 has been an exciting year for the Slovenian Tourist Board, with the unveiling of the first ever Michelin guide - of which six restaurants were awarded a total of seven stars.

This comes ahead of Slovenia celebrating having been named the European Region of Gastronomy 2021.