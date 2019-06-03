British Airways prepares to take off for Ljubljana

British Airways will launch a new flight between London Heathrow and Slovenian’s capital city, Ljubljana, on July 15th.

The route will run until September 2nd, with a flight time of two hours and 20 minutes.

The British flag-carrier has launched the new flight as a result of a continued increase in the number of UK-based travellers looking to explore the destination.

Last year Slovenia welcomed over 160,000 visitors from the UK, compared to around 130,000 in 2017 and less than 110,000 in 2016.

Slovenia’s relatively small size means that visitors can easily use Ljubljana, a European Green Capital, as a base for exploring the country’s beautiful and varied natural landscapes, from the snow-capped Julian Alps in the north to the Mediterranean coast in the south.

This new British Airways flight will run in addition to established routes between the British and Slovenian capitals, with easyJet departing from Stansted and Gatwick, and WizzAir departing from Luton.