Black Diamond to represent Slovenia in UK

London-based travel specialist integrated agency, Black Diamond, has been appointed by the Slovenian Tourist Board (STB) as their PR agency for the UK following a competitive pitch process.

The agency will guide the board through strategic activities as the market emerges from the pandemic, communicating the country’s handling of Covid-19.

There will also be a focus on niche activities, such as outdoor adventure and nature, boutique, five-star experiences, city and culture, as well as the wonderful gastronomy.

Guy Chambers, managing director of Black Diamond, said: “We are excited to have been chosen by the team at Slovenia to represent them during this recovery year.

“Our teams ability to place the right media at the right time is well-placed to capitalise on UK visitation to this experience-led destination with its dynamic and untouched nature, and to ensure we meet current consumer demand.”

Slovenia is an exciting destination situated in the heart of Europe between the Alps, the Mediterranean Sea, the Karst and the Pannonian.

Situated in a unique triangle near popular European capitals, including Venice, Vienna and Budapest, Slovenia offers a wealth of outdoor, culinary, and five-star experiences for solo travellers, couples, groups of friends and families all year round.

Black Diamond brings to the account a wealth of destination experience having retained a number of travel and tourism clients over its 27 years in business.

The account will be managed by Senior PR account manager, Sophia Amos.