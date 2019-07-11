Six Senses Spa Ninh Van Bay welcomes new spa

Six Senses Spa Ninh Van Bay has unveiled a refreshed look after a recent extensive refurbishment.

The spa enhancements include six renovated treatment rooms as well as a brand-new state-of-the-art fitness centre located on top of the spa with a panoramic view of the bay, a tranquil meditation sala and an indoor flying yoga studio.

Surrounded by lush tropical jungle and cascading streams, the renovated treatment rooms now provide bright and airy spaces bathed in natural light.

The new indoor flying yoga studio enhances the resort’s yoga offering and this particular practice is ideal for relieving age-related aches and pains, it helps fine-tune the body’s balance and alignment, releases ‘happy hormones’, improves flexibility and offers a unique sensation of flying.

The new meditation sala is beautifully surrounded by nature and provides a real sanctuary to calm the mind and meditate peacefully.

The spa recently welcomed a visiting practitioner, Lama Sherab from Bhutan, who led guided meditations and gave spiritual talks for the guests.

In addition, the spa will offer interactive workshops at the Alchemy Bar so guests can learn to blend local ingredients and create scrubs, masks and wraps which will be used in their treatments.