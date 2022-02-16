Six Senses the Palm, Dubai to take brand into UAE

Six Senses will mark its entry into the United Arab Emirates’ market with a 61-room hotel.

The property, which will also accommodate 162-branded residences, will be positioned along a private stretch of beach on the West Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah.

Rooms offer a high degree of privacy yet maximum visibility through the buildings towards the Gulf and Dubai skyline.

During the last few years, Dubai has ramped up its sustainability efforts and Six Senses the Palm, Dubai is an opportunity to become a benchmark for wellness while supporting sustainable development and the local communities who will come together to bring it to life.

As the popularity of tranquil beachfront locations grows, the Six Senses hotel and branded residences will offer a new dimension in community living.

At the core of Six Senses the Palm, Dubai is a 60,000 square foot (5,574 square meter) social and wellness club, offering a longevity clinic, IV lounge, biohacking room, massage circuit pool, squash court, working spaces and Six Senses Spa, which is also inspired by the textured coral reefs under the sea.

Careful and considered lighting design incorporates natural light to create a range of moods and immersive experiences.

Commenting on the announcement, Six Senses chief executive, Neil Jacobs, said: “Six Senses the Palm, Dubai marks a new milestone for the brand as it enters this remarkable destination.

“From the bottom of the ocean to the signature rooftop bar, our concept celebrates the natural beauty of the Gulf, the solidarity and hospitality between host and visitors, and the journey that Dubai has been on, with its unique Emirati traditions and bubbling optimism for the future.”

The property is set to debut in 2024.