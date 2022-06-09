Six Senses Ibiza debuts new villas

Six Senses Ibiza debuts its collection of 19 Residences and two exclusive Mansions, enhancing the resort’s room inventory to 137 keys. Spanning from three to ten bedrooms, these masterfully designed accommodations – perfect for families and groups – answer the desire to reconnect with loved ones away from everyday routines.

“Ibiza has always been about coming together and celebrating life,” says General Manager David Arraya. “Our new multi-bedroom villas invite guests to spend quality time with friends and family in a private setting while also enjoying a unique community and vibe here in the magical north of the island.”

The Residences and Mansions are the perfect setup for a sophisticated villa vacation, offering a stunning location, large ensuite bedrooms, indoor gathering areas, private pools, outdoor spaces for sunrise salutations and sundowner cocktails, and special services such as an in-villa chef, concierge, spa treatments, and more. Here, guests gather to celebrate life with their tribe.

These villas are truly distinct because guests also belong to the Six Senses Ibiza community. This gives them unparalleled access to the resort’s comprehensive range of amenities and programming, including farm-to-table dining in three diverse restaurants, the famed Six Senses Spa, fitness center, one-of-a-kind kids’ club as well as a rich schedule of daily activities including yoga, Pilates, fitness, sound healing, breath, kayaking, cliff jumping and more. Most scheduled activities are also available as private sessions, so guests can choose to either roll out their yoga mats on their private terrace or join a group sunset session on the large rooftop yoga deck in the heart of the resort.

Each villa comes with a personal Guest Experience Maker, or GEM, available to make each stay most comfortable and unlock Ibiza’s best-kept secrets, from local restaurants to the island’s nightlife or private day trips on the resort’s fleet of boats to unexplored beaches and adventures on neighboring Formentera.

The Residences – Prime location with modern yet elegant finca design

Designed and conceived by architect and owner Jonathan Leitersdorf, the Residences are a contemporary interpretation of a traditional finca aesthetic with comfort, luxury, and accessibility in mind. Situated above the resort and with unobstructed sea views, infinite sunrises and sunsets create the ideal backdrop to dramatically scaled living spaces. The interiors offer up to 10,764 square feet (1,000 square meters) of living space incorporating sustainable, natural materials such as wood and micro terrazzo stone, echoing local design influences. Outside, there are intimate terraces and private pools for lounging or larking. Inside, guests will find fully equipped open plan kitchens, expansive living and dining spaces with custom-made furniture, and artwork from the resort’s photography collaboration with Magnum Photos.

The Mansions – Six Senses Ibiza’s most exclusive private villas

Located high up on either side of the resort, two beautifully designed Mansions - the ten-bedroom Pinnacle and the five-bedroom Cliffhanger - are perfect for anyone seeking extra privacy, space, and top-end amenities and services. With extensive terraces and soul-expanding views across the sparkling Xarraca Bay, any special occasion celebrated here will be etched in memory forever.

The Cliffhanger gains its name from its prime position suspended over the cliffs, offering uninterrupted views across the bay from its floor to ceiling windows. The villa features 4,876 square feet (453 square meters) of indoor space with a private open plan kitchen and dining area, including a spacious living area leading to a large outdoor terrace and a 15-meter private infinity pool. There’s the flexible option for larger parties to link to the adjacent three-bedroom Residence, enhancing the Cliffhanger to eight bedrooms and opening access to an expansive rooftop terrace with a private bar and lounge area, perfect for entertaining and private events.

The ten-bedroom Pinnacle boasts 9,235 square feet (858 square meters) of interior living space and 7,050 square feet (655 square meters) of private outdoor space. It welcomes guests through a private entrance opening onto a Mediterranean-style courtyard and dramatic staircase leading to its main living floor. Besides a large open plan kitchen, spacious living area, degustation room, and private pool, the Pinnacle features a cinema and extensive outdoor terraces. The master bedroom opens to a large private terrace with a standalone bathtub taking center stage with views across the bay.

Six Senses Ibiza is a 35-minute private transfer from the airport.