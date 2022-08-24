Six Senses Kocataş Mansions, Istanbul, opens its signature wedding venue with the ideal style and setting for an extraordinary celebration overlooking the city’s legendary Bosphorus.

Located in the beautiful Sariyer district of Istanbul’s European side, the unique wedding venue is surrounded by laurel trees and enjoys 270-degree Bosphorus views. With a spacious outdoor venue of 8,611 square feet (800 square meters) and an indoor venue of 4,305 square feet (400 square meters), Six Senses Kocataş Mansions, Istanbul is the perfect destination for guests seeking an #OutOfTheOrdinary location for their most memorable day.

Serving the most intimate of unions to the grandest of marriages, the urban resort caters to all sizes of celebrations. The outdoor venue accommodates 450 people for cocktails and 350 for seated events, and the indoor venue accommodates 250 people for cocktails and 200 for seated events. A dedicated wedding concierge will accompany the bride and groom during the preparations and the wedding day itself, ensuring they have everything they need to be comfortable and carefree on their special day.

Brides can also organize a Bridal Turkish Hammam experience at the private Bridal Hammam Suite with friends and family at Six Senses Spa. Local delicacies and detox flavors are specially prepared by the Executive Chef and can be combined with entertainment programs, including Turkish music and dancing.

Sitting on the green banks of the Bosphorus on its last curve to the Black Sea, Six Senses Kocataş Mansions, Istanbul is an oasis for love and loving life. To celebrate the opening of its wedding venue, the welcome offer includes a 25 percent savings on weddings and 20 percent savings for bridal hammam reservations made until December 31, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Couples ready to say their “I do” can email [email protected] to liaise with dedicated specialists and plan menus, settings, and logistics down to the finest detail.