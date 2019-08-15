British Airways seeks to improve service with cabin crew iPhones

British Airways will issue all of its 15,000-cabin crew with iPhone XRs to help them offer a more personalised service to the more than 45 million customers that travel with the airline every year.

The investment for all cabin crew members follows a successful trial of iPads for senior cabin crew on board every flight.

The new phones will be loaded with a selection of apps to help crew offer customers instant additional assistance during their journey.

Cabin crew will be able to provide flight and airport information, confirm requests for airport assistance and offer details of new bookings when onward flights are delayed or cancelled.

Karen Slinger, British Airways head of inflight customer experience, said: “This investment is about further empowering our crew and providing them with everything they need to deliver the very best service to our customers while in the air.”

The rollout of these devices is the latest initiative to enhance customer service at British Airways.

Earlier this year, the airline launched Help Me; a brand-new section of ba.com to help customers make changes to their bookings and find out more about their consumer rights if their journey doesn’t go to plan.

The airline also announced a multi-million-pound investment in training for its staff based at Heathrow, with every agent now trained to help customers with a range of different queries and personally reach out to them at the airport using iPads loaded with a host of specialist apps.