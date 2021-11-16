Dubai Airshow: Embraer signs Overland Airways partnership

Embraer has announced a firm order for three new E175, plus three purchase rights for the same model of aircraft, with Overland Airways from Nigeria.

The 88-seat aircraft, with premium class cabin configuration, will be delivered from 2023.

The deal is worth at US$300 million, at list prices with all purchase rights being exercised.

These aircraft will increase the domestic flights and allow to expand more regional routes.

The president and chief executive of Overland Airways, Edward Boyo, said: “We are confident that this is the right moment to invest, as regional aviation is on an optimistic post-pandemic recovery.

“Our customers will really enjoy all comfort in the E175, and we appreciate our partnership with Embraer.”

During the pandemic, the E175 has been a vital tool for many regional airlines, as they are perfectly suited to rebuilding network, enhancing frequencies and efficiently adding capacity to meet demand that has been gradually recovering.

Cesar Pereira, vice-president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said: “We are proud of this partnership with Overland and to support their regional expansion.

“We are seeing growing long-term demand for rightsized aircraft to deliver profitable domestic connections in Nigeria.”

Overland Airways operates from Nigeria across West Africa providing scheduled and charter flight services.

The Airline commenced flights in 2002 with the aim of increasing the prosperity of the Nigerian hinterland by providing seamless and reliable air transportation of business and leisure travellers and interconnecting hub cities and remote economies.