Six Senses Ninh Van Bay welcomes new Water Retreat

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay has unveiled a brand-new water retreat, offering a new level of accommodation at the Vietnamese resort.

This three-bedroom residence is set at the water’s edge of the South Chinese Sea within the dramatic rock formations of a private bay, and spreads over 9,687 square feet.

The villa offers the utmost seclusion but is still easily accessible by private speedboat or walkway from the main resort.

It comprises three free-standing pavilions, there is a two-story living area with a dining room on the ground floor and living room on the upper floor.

A master and second bedroom both have en-suite bathrooms that feature handmade wooden bathtubs and showers.

The upper floor of the living room pavilion can also be converted to a third bedroom with its own bathroom.

This spacious lifestyle retreat offers living and dining areas for up to nine guests, which is ideal for larger family’s or groups of friends.

On the expansive deck an infinity pool blends naturally with the horizon and surrounding boulders, there is also a water slide into the pool and a wine fridge on the deck.

In-villa dining goes beyond the ordinary with floating breakfasts and lunches on offer, while barbecue dinners are prepared and served by a private chef in the outdoor and indoor dining area.

Guests can also enjoy an in-villa spa treatment, private yoga session by the poolside or snorkel on the house reef.