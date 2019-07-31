Vibe by Jet2holidays launches in UK

Jet2holidays has launched a brand-new product, Vibe by Jet2holidays, targeting ‘millennial mindset’ holidaymakers.

The new brand has been specifically crafted for the growing millennial market, an audience which is more about mindset than age or demographic.

Although the new proposition focuses on younger customers and millennials, it has been tailored to meet the demands of a broad audience which includes first-time holidaymakers, bucket listers, and the over-25s experience-driven market.

To meet this demand, Vibe by Jet2holidays has grouped an extensive collection of hotels across almost 50 resorts into four groups or ‘Vibes’, making it easier for customers and independent travel agents to choose.

The four different Vibes encompass everything from iconic hotels and concept hotels with upmarket beach clubs, through to budget hotels in the heart of the clubbing capitals.

The four vibes are:

Iconic Vibe: A collection of standout, world-renowned hotels such as Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, Ibiza Rocks, Hard Rock Ibiza, BH Mallorca and Noa Glamping Resort.

As well as creating an easy and smart booking option for independent travel agents, the launch of Vibe means agents can also offer customers all the award-winning package benefits of the UK’s second largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

The launch of Vibe by Jet2holidays was announced by Zoe Towers, head of product at Jet2holidays, at the company’s annual VIP conference for independent travel agents which is taking place this week at the AR Diamante Beach & Spa in Calpe, Costa Blanca.

In addition to a dedicated website and 76-page brochure, the Jet2holidays trade team is rolling out a dedicated programme to help independent travel agents understand and sell Vibe by Jet2holidays to customers.

This includes promotional executives working over the winter to support agents, dedicated sessions on the company’s Earn Your Wings training programme, webinars, trade emails, social media support and branded merchandise.

Towers said: “Vibe by Jet2holidays offers all the award-winning benefits of a Jet2holidays package, but what really sets this exciting new brand apart is the amount of time we’ve put into helping independent travel agents and customers choose a holiday that is tailored exactly to what they need.

“So, whether a customer wants out-out or chill-out, then our Iconic, Party, Pure and Chilled vibes help create that perfect holiday.”