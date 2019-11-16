Apurva Kempinski Bali welcomes Koral dining experience

Koral, the new aquarium dining experience at the Apurva Kempinski Bali, has opened.

All of the senses are stimulated at this unique venue, which introduces the underwater dining concept to the Island of the Gods for the very first time.

At Koral, diners will feast on elegant dishes inspired by Indonesian coastal flavours and crafted from local ingredients, at a venue that’s both casual and refined.

More than just a restaurant, Koral offers a full experience, combining delectable dining, laid-back ambiance and the rarefied atmosphere of an aquarium, accompanied by a hypnotic soundtrack that captures the magic and mystery of life below the waves.

“As Bali’s first underwater restaurant, Koral promises something completely unique.

“Our ‘bistronomic’ concept combines all aspects of the dining experience, with elegant dishes inspired by local flavours, a warm and welcoming ambiance and the one-of-a-kind opportunity to dine inside a tropical aquarium,” said Vincent Guironnet, general manager, the Apurva Kempinski Bali.

“With a growing collection of outstanding restaurants, bars and lounges spread across the resort, the Apurva Kempinski Bali is quickly cementing its reputation as one of the leading culinary destinations on the Island of the Gods.”

Like the rest of the Apurva Kempinski Bali – which opened in the upmarket Nusa Dua area of Bali in February – Koral takes design inspiration from the tropical characteristics of Bali and the great Majapahit empire, which brought prosperity to all of Indonesia from the thirteenth-sixteenth centuries.

Inside, teak wood ceilings and walls made from traditional red clay bricks – the building blocks of the Majapahit empire – frame the aquamarine views through the windows and underfoot, elegant black and white tegel tiles popular among the royal court further add to the sense of historic splendour.

Beyond the aquarium windows and the otherworldly glass-roofed tunnel, tropical fish swirl in a kaleidoscope of colours, creating a mesmerising backdrop for the spectacular cuisine that awaits.