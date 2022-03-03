Sixt overcomes Covid-19 to see record results for 2021

Car rental giant Sixt is reporting what it is calling “the best result” in its history for financial 2021 – in sharp contrast to the rest of the market.

The Germany company said a preliminary evaluation of figures revealed consolidated earnings before taxes of €442 million.

That is a 43 per cent increase on the pre-Covid-19 figure of €308 million reported in 2019.

The main driver of earnings was the strong growth in European countries (except Germany) and in the United States, due to continued internationalisation.

With higher market prices, this led to an increase in consolidated revenue of 49 per cent to €2.3 billion.

Alexander Sixt, co-chief executive of Sixt, explained: “The results of the past year are outstanding, and all the more so because we had an exceptional market environment overall due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Sixt is growing because we have continued to drive our internationalisation strategy while keeping our costs under control.

“This adaptability is also the cornerstone for sustainable, profitable growth in the future.

“Given this setting, we are well prepared for 2022 and currently expect an increase in revenue compared to 2021.”