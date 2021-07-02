Sixt expands Booking.com partnership in Germany

Pre-booked and on-demand Sixt rides have been added to the Booking.com app as part of an extended partnership.

The international mobility provider and Booking.com have been cooperating successfully in Germany for several years through the provision of rental cars to travellers.

The partnership has now grown to include a pre-booked transfer and limousine services, which will be offered across Germany and internationally.

Ride services, both pre-booked and on-demand, are popular modes of transport for travellers, at a time when many prefer individual transportation options.

The strategic partnership between the two companies is part of a long-term digitalisation and internationalisation strategy and reinforces the car rental company’s position as a leading mobility platform.

The partnership with Booking.com will provide Sixt with an opportunity to engage with a diverse global audience of customers and to offer their mobility products at a relevant point in the traveller journey.

Konrad Thoma, senior vice president of Sixt, said: “With the integration of our Sixt ride products on Booking.com, we will reach thousands of potential customers every day, whose journeys we can make even more pleasant with our offer.

“The cooperation is thus not only a great benefit for us, but it also offers travellers real added value and enables seamless travel transfers with just a few clicks, whether spontaneous or planned.

“Sixt is thus once again putting the wishes of its customers at the focus of its actions and consistently pursuing its digitalisation and internationalisation strategy.”