UNWTO considers Russia suspension following invasion

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has convened an emergency session of its executive council in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The session will be held in Madrid on March 8th.

Following the request of Guatemala, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia and Ukraine for the suspension of the Russian Federation from membership of UNWTO, the UNWTO secretary general has called the session.

The decision was made following consultations between the secretary general and the chair of the executive council, from Côte d´Ivoire.

The in-person council session will be held in Madrid.

It is the first time in history the executive council will address a request of this type.

Article 3 of the UNWTO statutes states that the fundamental principles of the organisation are the “promotion and development of tourism with a view to contributing to economic development, international understanding, peace, prosperity and universal respect for, and observance of, human rights”.

UNWTO has unequivocally condemned the actions of the Russian Federation, noting that they are a clear breach of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and contrary to the principles enshrined in the UN charter.