Voegerl to lead United Rental Group

United Rental Group, a Sixt subsidiary, is welcoming Per Voegerl as its new managing director.

Voegerl, who worked for over 20 years at Sixt and was managing director Sixt UK until April last year, will succeed Ian Lawrence who previously led the network since the it launched in 1991.

Voegerl commented: “I joined the United team 15 months ago.

“We have successfully battled through these challenging times and have already made great improvements.

“I know that United has the best team in the UK rental market.

“It is an absolute privilege to lead the team from the front and we will continue our successful work.”

He added: “Ian started with literally nothing and today we offer around 22,000 vehicles annually to our licensees.

“His achievements speak for themselves.

“Ian created a true community and family.

“I thank him wholeheartedly and I understand my responsibility to succeed him.”