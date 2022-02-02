Accor signs loyalty partnership with Sixt

Car rental company Sixt has signed a partnership French hospitality giant Accor.

The deal will provide additional attractive benefits for guests and employees of Accor – worldwide and free of charge.

It will also increase the global brand visibility for Sixt among business and leisure customers.

As a comprehensive, fully-integrated ecosystem, Accor and its wide range of brands offers unique experiences in over 5,200 hotels, 10,000 restaurants and bars in 110 countries, from the economy to the luxury segment.

As part of the long-term collaboration, members of the ALL loyalty scheme from Accor can collect points when they book a rental car with Sixt.

Regine Sixt, senior executive president international marketing with Sixt, said: “I am delighted to be working with Accor.”

Members benefit from packages (200 to 500 points for the ALL loyalty program) when they book a car rental with Sixt; this will be added to their existing number of points, meaning more opportunities to enjoy the many benefits of the ALL ecosystem.

Mehdi Hemici, senior vice president, business development and partnerships, Accor, added: “We are very pleased to be collaborating with Sixt.

“This partnership brings together two key players in tourism who are both continuously striving to elevate their loyalty programs and create synergies, with high added value for members.

“Mobility is increasingly becoming a key driver of the ALL strategy and this partnership will allow us to further develop and accelerate it.”