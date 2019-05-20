Singapore Tourism Board partners with Wego in Middle East

Wego has partnered with Singapore Tourism Board in the Middle East to drive more travellers from the GCC during the winter season to visit the destination.

Wego and Singapore Tourism Board aim to increase brand and destination awareness of the city state, showcasing the unique experiences, events and all-year-round activities.

Singapore’s cleanliness, safety, efficient public transport, world-class attractions and quality products and services have always been attributes that attract GCC tourists.

Beyond the basics, Singapore has many deeper, inspiring stories and authentic experiences waiting for travellers to discover.

The country is a food paradise with a wide variety of halal cuisine where visitors can enjoy their meals from hawker food stalls, up to the mid-class restaurants or fine-dining restaurants.

Beverly Au Yong, area director, Middle East, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “STB looks forward to our first collaboration with Wego in the Middle East.

“With the wide variety of specially curated experiences available in Singapore under our brand, Passion Made Possible, we have something for every passion tribe.”

Wego provides travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travellers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions.

Mamoun Hmedan, managing director, MENA and India, Wego, said: “We’re excited to embark this partnership with one of the world’s global metropolis.

“We saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of bookings to Singapore on our platform in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

“Through our partnership with Singapore Tourism Board, we aim to educate travellers and showcase Singapore’s unique offerings helping holidaymakers plan and book their next trip.

“We look forward to forging a long-lasting relationship with our partners offering them the best travel experience.”