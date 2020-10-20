Singapore Airlines to return to New York in November

Singapore Airlines will return to New York on November 9th, when it launches non-stop flights between Singapore and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Operating to JFK International Airport would allow Singapore Airlines to better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic on its services to New York in the current operating climate.

The non-stop services to New York will also be supported by the growing number of transfer passengers who can now transit via Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Singapore Airlines also anticipates significant cargo demand from a range of industries based in the New York metro area, including pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and technology firms.

The airline will operate the Airbus A350-900 long-range aircraft on the route.

It will be configured with 42 business class, 24 premium economy class and 187 economy class seats.

The carrier also currently operates non-stop services to Los Angeles.

“Operating these flights between Singapore and New York’s JFK International Airport represent an important step in the rebuilding of our global network.

“Non-stop ultra-long services are the bedrock of our services to the key United States market.

“We will continue to ramp up existing services and reinstate other points as the demand for both passenger and cargo services return,” said Lee Lik Hsin, executive vice president commercial for Singapore Airlines.

“Despite the challenging times for the airline industry, there are some early signs of optimism about a recovery in air travel.

“Our customers say that they are increasingly confident about air travel, given the robust health and safety measures that are in place, as well as testing regimes to protect them and our staff.

“This optimism is also driven by recent moves by countries such as Singapore, which are easing the restrictions on both transit and inbound passengers in a safe and gradual manner.”