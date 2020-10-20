MSC Magnifica returns to service in Europe

In a positive day for the cruise industry, MSC Magnifica has departed Genoa on her return to sailing.

The vessel becomes the second MSC Cruises ship to welcome guests back on board since the cruise line restarted operations in August.

The ship has commenced a stunning ten-night voyage of relaxation and discovery in the west and east Mediterranean with planned calls at the port of Livorno for visits to Florence and Pisa, Messina in Sicily, Piraeus for Athens, Katakolon for Olympia, Valletta in Malta and Civitavecchia for Rome.

She will then return to Genoa.

This is the second ship to implement MSC Cruises’ comprehensive health and safety protocol, that has been endorsed by external medical experts and formally approved by the relevant national and regional authorities.

The comprehensive safety-first measures designed to protect the wellbeing of guests, crew and communities visited were first implemented in August when MSC Grandiosa became the first major cruise vessel to return to service.