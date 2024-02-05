KrisFlyer Celebrates 25th Anniversary And Membership Milestone

KrisFlyer is offering all members accelerated mile accrual opportunities and attractive miles and cash spending discounts in the coming months. This is to celebrate the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s lifestyle rewards programme’s 25th anniversary in 2024, and to mark the milestone of crossing eight million members in January 2024.

Mr Dai Haoyu, Acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “Today, KrisFlyer is a market-leading lifestyle-centric rewards programme thanks to the strong support of our members, who enjoy wide-ranging accrual and redemption opportunities beyond flights to various needs in their daily life. We look forward to celebrating our 25th anniversary and KrisFlyer’s membership milestone with these wide-ranging promotions. We will continue to find ways to enhance the programme’s value to our members in the coming years.”

Bonus Miles Promotions

From 1 to 10 February 2024, KrisFlyer members will earn 50% more miles for all SIA flights booked on the SIA website or mobile application for travel between 1 July and 30 November 2024. In addition, members who use a Mastercard credit or debit card to book their flights are eligible to enter a lucky draw, with three prizes of one million, 500,000, or 250,000 KrisFlyer miles up for grabs.

From 1 to 14 February 2024, KrisShop will also give away 250 bonus miles for every S$25 spent on its platform using a Mastercard credit or debit card. KrisFlyer members can also earn 2,500 bonus miles with a minimum spend of S$100 on a travel experience with Pelago.

From 5 to 25 February 2024, members can participate in a contest on KrisFlyer’s Facebookexternal-icon-image and Instagramexternal-icon-image pages, where they can share their dream travel destination and one experience or item they would like to redeem with their KrisFlyer miles. The 10 most creative submissions will win 25,000 miles each.

‘Earn Status Credits Beyond the Skies’ Promotion

From March to May 2024, PPS Club and KrisFlyer members will be able to earn PPS Value and Elite miles respectively for cash spending on Kris+, KrisShop, or Pelago. Members will earn 1 PPS Value for every S$3 spent, or 1 Elite mile for every S$1 spent on non-flight activities. This is capped at 2,500 PPS Value or 5,000 Elite miles.

The PPS Value earned will count towards members’ PPS Club status renewal or upgrades to Solitaire PPS Club membership. Elite miles earned will count towards KrisFlyer Elite status renewal or upgrades to KrisFlyer Elite Silver or Elite Gold tiers.

Mile Redemption Discounts and Spending Offers

In addition to the bonus miles promotions, KrisFlyer members will enjoy the following miles redemption discounts from 15 to 29 February 2024:

• KrisShop: Up to 50% miles redemption discounts for selected product categories on rotation

• Pelago: 25% miles redemption discounts for experiences

• KrisFlyer vRooms: 25% miles redemption discounts for hotel rooms and car rental bookings

KrisFlyer members who redeem their miles via Spontaneous Escapes will enjoy an additional one-month travel eligibility period, for flights redeemed between 15 and 29 February 2024.

There will also be more than 40 limited-time deals for purchase via Kris+, such as 25% discount dining and shopping vouchers. The first 2,500 users who spend a minimum of S$100 on Kris+ using a Mastercard credit or debit card will also receive an instant rebate of S$25 in KrisPay miles.

Details of the various promotions and their accompanying terms and conditions can be found at this link. https://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/sg/plan-travel/promotions/global/kf/kf-promo/kf-25/



KrisFlyer debuted on 1 February 1999 as an airline loyalty programme that enabled customers to earn miles for travel with SIA and KrisFlyer partner airlines. It has since evolved into an industry-leading lifestyle-centric rewards programme with a wide range of opportunities to earn and burn miles. Its key milestones include the integration of mile redemptions with KrisShop in May 2016, the launch of KrisFlyer Experiences in January 2020 to offer members curated experiences for redemption, the unveiling of payment and rewards app Kris+ in October 2020, and the conception of travel experiences platform, Pelago, in June 2021. In 2023, KrisFlyer was voted Best Frequent Flier Program by DestinAsian (Asia) readers, the second year in a row it has received the accolade.