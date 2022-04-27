Signia by Hilton San Jose debuts as Silicon Valley’s largest and most distinctive hotel

Hilton announces the opening and conversion of Silicon Valley’s largest hotel with the debut of Signia by Hilton San Jose, representing Signia by Hilton’s first hotel in California. The hotel is the second in the brand portfolio following Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek’s debut in 2021. Owned by Eagle Canyon Capital, the stylish 805-room premier hotel offers a sought-after location to stay and connect for cultural tastemakers and business leaders in one of California’s most inventive cities. The boldly re-designed hotel features a never-before-seen lobby and intriguing bar and is undergoing a modernization of its Main Tower which is set for completion in early 2023.

“We are delighted to welcome Signia by Hilton to San Jose, a city that is synonymous with innovation. The hotel’s debut strengthens the city’s positioning as a leading destination for some of the most prominent meetings and social events,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “Regarded as the center of tech-ingenuity, San Jose offers the perfect location to expand Hilton’s California presence, which is an integral part of our robust strategy in our largest growing market within the U.S.”

Reflecting the luminary spirit of Silicon Valley, Signia by Hilton San Jose blends modern grandeur with sophisticated style and offers an exceptional location. Located within walking distance of the San Jose Convention Center, the hotel is ideally situated on Plaza de César Chávez Park and surrounded by Fortune 500 companies. The property is located near some of the city’s most renowned cultural venues, including the San Jose Museum of Art, Tech Museum of Innovation, San Jose State University and Opera San Jose as well as sports and entertainment venues like SAP Center and Levi’s Stadium. Signia by Hilton San Jose guests can also enjoy the Pacific Ocean coast and some of the state’s world-class wineries, just a little over 30 miles away.

“The debut of Signia by Hilton San Jose marks a significant milestone for the expansion of this dynamic brand and this hotel offers an elevated experience with exceptional full-service amenities to serve all types of travelers,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “The property encapsulates the inventive spirit of Silicon Valley and this innovative new brand, from its world-class design and inspiring meetings and events offerings to imaginative culinary programming and premium wellness offerings. Signia by Hilton San Jose serves as the ideal destination to bring together sophisticated business, leisure and group travelers from around the globe.”

“We are excited to open our doors and introduce the San Jose community to a new era for this landmark property which will serve as a cultural anchor within our city,” said Sam Hirbod, president & chief executive officer, Eagle Canyon Capital. “Signia by Hilton San Jose will offer a place to see and be seen and we are delighted to welcome back some of the city’s most influential tastemakers and once again, become a hub for both locals and guests in the heart of downtown.”

Impactful and Reinvigorated Design

Offering a haven to forge new connections and reconnections, at the helm of the hotel is an architecturally impressive, reinvigorated lobby designed by The Rockwell Group. The lobby unfolds under a series of dramatic archways and glowing chandeliers where guests can find intimate places to work, lounge and socialize and is centered around a monolithic carved marble bar with an intricate light installation composed of crystal glass and metal rods. Appearing like a grand jewel, the light installation contrasts and complements the classic architecture comprised of warm wood paneling, stone and soft neutral tones throughout, adding an organic sense of sophistication. The space is designed to reflect the time of day, buzzing in the morning and offering a relaxing and warm environment to unwind with flavorful dishes featuring unique culinary fusions complemented with unexpected cocktail pairings at night.

Spacious Accommodations

Signia by Hilton San Jose’s 13-story South Tower boasts 226 rooms and 32 suites featuring a guest room choice of panoramic Santa Cruz mountain views or views of downtown San Jose. Ranging from 450 square feet to 1,200 square feet, guest rooms offer a premium sleep experience with high-quality furnishings and crisp 300 thread count sheets. Guest rooms feature Molton Brown bathroom amenities, a Nespresso machine and a comfortable sitting area featuring a work desk and oversized windows.

Debuting in early 2023, HBA/Hirsch Bedner Associates is spearheading a full interior design transformation of the hotel’s 20-story Main Tower featuring 498 rooms and 43 suites. The modernization includes a complete bathroom remodel that will feature marble vanities and showers with residential-style fixtures as well as a separate makeup vanity, all of which will help elevate the guest experience. Guests will also be able to work out from the comfort of their room with select room types featuring Peloton bikes.

Elevated Culinary Experiences

Both guests and locals can indulge in Signia by Hilton San Jose’s multiple vibrant food and beverage outlets centered around California cuisine and wellness:

AJI Bar and Robata: Here, guests can experience a signature dining experience like no other in San Jose with robata, a Japanese grilling technique featured in Nikkei cuisine. Combining Japanese techniques with Peruvian flavors, guests can sample snacks and shareable bites, including Hamachi Tiradito with aji and coconut or a Softshell Crab Bao with avocado crema. The innovative cuisine pairs perfectly with the beverage program featuring creative, unexpected pairings and an expansive Japanese whisky, sake and pisco selection.

Fountain Restaurant: Fountain Restaurant offers an elegant American breakfast experience with a touch of French influence featuring locally-sourced California produce. In addition to an assortment of patisserie-inspired baked goods, signature menu items include a Norwegian Benedict with smoked salmon and hollandaise, a vegan-friendly Bircher Muesli with pink lady apples and coconut yogurt, along with fresh-pressed smoothies and juices and a La Colombe coffee experience.

The Pool Bar: Arriving later this spring, guests can savor vegetable-forward and vegan-friendly dishes, an expansive drink program and live music poolside. For cocktails, guests can opt for specialty drinks, a selection of low to no-ABV cocktails or house-made smoothies featuring adaptogens and boosters.

Market 170: Coming soon, an elevated Grab & Go will offer the ultimate pitstop to grab a bite or cup of Illy Coffee before heading out for the day.

The Grill on the Alley: Guests can enjoy indoor or outdoor dining in a sophisticated atmosphere at this classic American steakhouse featuring everything from seafood and specialty dishes to steaks and chops, prepared in eight different styles.

Premium Wellness Offerings

Guests keeping up with their wellness routine can experience an array of offerings. Opening later this spring, the hotel’s refreshed outdoor pool provides an alfresco oasis overlooking the mountains, and the reinvigorated fitness center features a separate studio space with group class offerings and upgraded Technogym equipment along with Peloton bikes. There are three biking/running trails within four miles of the hotel, which range from nine to 15 miles in length and follow scenic rivers, great for year-round exercise in one of California’s sunniest cities. Guests can also opt for a stroll among the water fountains and vibrant flora and fauna in Plaza de César Chávez Park.

Inspiring Events

Signia by Hilton San Jose solidifies Silicon Valley’s position as a leading meetings destination and offers a venue for some of the most memorable social galas and gatherings. The hotel features over 65,000 square feet of event space, including the largest ballroom in Silicon Valley – the Imperial Ballroom – ideal for hosting everything from intimate receptions and weddings to conferences for over 3,000 attendees. With smart design paired with the newest technologies, groups can choose from 22 contemporary spaces with pre-function areas to inspire innovative thinking and collaboration.

With the ability to house groups of all sizes, Signia by Hilton San Jose can also accommodate tailored culinary offerings for all types of gatherings and inventive meeting breaks. For planners opting for an outdoor function, the hotel can create customized events with the neighboring Paseo de San Antonio, and the aptly-named Circle of Palms Plaza which can accommodate up to 500 guests, offering the perfect venue for weddings and galas. Planners will also be able to utilize the pool as a unique option in San Jose for statement-making events.

Signia by Hilton is a new portfolio of premier hotels in highly desirable urban and resort destinations, offering sophisticated business and leisure travelers an elevated hotel experience combined with exceptional full-service amenities and premium meeting and events spaces. The property joins the expanding brand portfolio including Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek (opened in July 2021) and Signia by Hilton Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center, expected to open in early 2024.

Signia by Hilton San Jose is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

Signia by Hilton San Jose is located at 170 S. Market Street, San Jose, California. For more information and reservations, please visit Signia by Hilton San Jose’s website or call 1-800-HILTONS and follow the hotel on Instagram at @signiasanjose or on Facebook at Facebook.com/signiasanjose.