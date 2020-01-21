SHIC 2020: Marriott unveils plans for new Makkah property

Marriott International has signed a landmark agreement with Nahdet Al-Mashaer to open a 2,600-room Fairfield by Marriott property in Makkah.

The agreement is expected to deliver the first Fairfield by Marriott property to the Middle East and Africa region, create the largest Fairfield hotel in the world and bring one of the largest hotels to the growing religious destination of Makkah.

Construction of the hotel has already commenced, with the property slated to open in 2023.

“We are thrilled to be working with Nahdet Al-Mashaer to create a distinctive Fairfield by Marriott that will serve Makkah, the sought-out destination for rising numbers of religious pilgrims,” said Jerome Briet, Marriott International, chief development officer, Middle East and Africa.

“We expect this hotel will become a popular destination, especially given the strong demand for high-quality lodging in the Holy City.”

The Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Al Naseem is set to rise in five towers in the Al Naseem district and in close proximity to the Grand Mosque.

Plans call for 2,600 well-appointed spacious, modern suites that would separate areas for working and sleeping.

When it opens, the property is expected to welcome guests visiting on pilgrimage or business with friendly service and comfortable spaces that offer the flexibility to work and rest while staying productive on the road.

The brand’s Fairfield Guarantee delivers a simple promise to provide each guest with an inviting and effortless experience all at a great value.

“As a company, we remain focused on developing projects that further enhance Makkah as one of the most important destinations in Saudi Arabia while supporting the overall growth and development of the Kingdom,” said Emad Hejazi, chairman of Nahdet Al-Mashaer.

“We are excited to collaborate with Marriott International to open the Fairfield by Marriott Makkah Al Naseem, which will be one of the largest hotels in the Holy City.

“The reliability of the Fairfield by Marriott brand, Marriott’s world-class service standards and the central location of the property, will make it an ideal hotel destination for those visiting for Umrah and Haj when the property opens in 2023.”

The news was unveiled during the Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference which is currently taking place at the Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel.