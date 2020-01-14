Celebrate Valentines with Rixos the Palm Dubai

Get ready for romance at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites this February, with an extra special Love Birds Getaway package.

An ideal choice for couples looking for a Valentine’s Day staycation, the ultra-all-inclusive offer includes a romantic sea view room, private beach cabana, complimentary breakfast in bed, 90-minute couples massage and an intimate four-course dinner serenaded by a professional violinist.

Available to book throughout February, with a minimum three-night stay, the getaway also includes limitless access to Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites’ ten award-winning restaurants and bars.

Guests can top that off with the fully upgraded premium beverage programme that now offers over 100 international brands.

Couples with wellness in mind can choose from a range of activities with daily classes at the exclusive sports club including spin cycling, trampoline jump, TRX, anti-gravity yoga and aqua fit.

The deal starts from AED1,800 per night, based on two people sharing and includes in room romantic set up with special amenities upon arrival.

For more details or to book the Love Birds Getaway at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites visit the official website.