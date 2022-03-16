Seychelles drops PCR test requirement for vaccinated travellers

Seychelles has shifted gear in its reopening and will no longer require visitors to present a negative PCR test.

Effective immediately, visitors over 18 years, having received the first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine including a booster dose after six months since completing the primary series, will be considered fully immunised.

All fully immunised visitors will be exempted from pre-travel PCR test requirement.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated visitors will be required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours or a rapid antigen test done in a certified laboratory within 24 hours before departure to Seychelles.

Potential visitors having tested positive to the Covid-19 virus - between two to 12 weeks prior to travel – are also exempted from pre-travel Covid-19 testing upon provision of

proof of infection and recovery.

Only one year after the destination reopened its borders to all visitors around the world irrespective of their vaccination status, this fundamental move aims at making Seychelles more accessible and competitive as a destination.

As safe tourism experience remains essential, all visitors will still require travel insurance in addition to their medical insurance cover and are encouraged to book their stay at a certified accommodation.

Moreover, it is mandatory that all visitors apply for a travel authorisation prior to travel.

“The exemption of the PCR test for fully vaccinated visitors is certainly excellent news for Seychelles.

“With restrictions being removed and many destinations reviewing their PCR requirements for entry it was a necessary step for us as a destination to retain the interest of our potential visitors.

“As an industry, we are keeping our commitment towards safe tourism and we should not be complacent and remain vigilant to protect our population and our visitors,” said secretary for tourism, Sherin Francis.

The country has also recently eased other restrictions including the removal of the overnight curfew and closing time for entertainment services such as bars and casinos which became effective on March 1st.