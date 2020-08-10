Seychelles tourism to come under spotlight

Members of the hospitality community have been invited to join the leaders of Seychelles tourism to examine how the sector plans to recover from the Covid-19 downturn.

As the country reopens to international travellers, a new virtual event will be led by minister of tourism Didier Dogley.

Also on hand will be Sherin Francis, chief executive of the Seychelles Tourism Board.

The event is set to offer a unique virtual discussion, examining tourism development in the wider Indian Ocean.

Hosted by Travel News Group, the show begins at 08:00 BST on August 11th.

Interested parties can register to attend here.

Breaking Travel News also recently spoke to Vincent Didon, business development director with Seychelles Ports Authority, about the recovery in the market.

He explained how safety would be a key consideration for travellers moving forward, and how winning the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination at the World Travel Awards has boosted confidence.