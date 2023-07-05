Tourism Seychelles Middle East Expands Market Presence in Abu Dhabi

Tourism Seychelles Middle East Office, in partnership with Lulu Travel Corporation, mesmerized Abu Dhabi with a captivating three-day press event.

On Saturday, July 1st, the press event buzzed with excitement as over 22 media professionals eagerly gathered in Abu Dhabi to experience the magic of the Seychelles Islands. During the event, Mrs Bernadette Willemin, the Director General of Destination Marketing, engaged with the attending press members, providing valuable insights into what sets Seychelles apart from other islands. The discussion focused on the ongoing efforts of the Tourism Department to continuously develop and enhance the tourism experience in Seychelles.

Seychelles won 3 incredibly exclusive awards for World’s Most Romantic Destination 2022, Indian Ocean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2022 and Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2022

The press and consumer events continued from July 2nd to 3rd in the form of a mall activation. Taking place at the vibrant Mushrif Mall, visitors were transported to a world of unparalleled beauty and culture. The events began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by esteemed guests, including Mrs Stephanie Lablache, the Director General of Destination Marketing for the UAE, and Mr Ahmed Fathallah, the Tourism Seychelles representative and Regional Manager of the GCC Dubai office.

Mrs Willemin took the floor to present the destination to the crowd and highlight its unique selling propositions. She emphasized the pivotal role of Abu Dhabi as an essential market for the Seychelles Islands. She also expressed utmost confidence that this two-day extravaganza would ignite the imagination of the Abu Dhabi audience, elevate Seychelles’ visibility, and create an irresistible desire to experience the destination firsthand.

To fully immerse attendees in the allure of the Seychelles Islands, a massive screen lit up with breathtaking video footage showcasing its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and diverse attractions. Seychellois dancers and musicians joined the event, infusing the air with vibrant rhythms and the rich traditions of the destination.

Afterward, Mr.Fathallah extended his heartfelt gratitude to the attending press, acknowledging their vital role in strengthening the bond between Tourism Seychelles, the travel trade industry, and the media.

This extraordinary press event, in partnership with Lulu Travel Corporation, coupled with the captivating two-day activation at Mushrif Mall, Abu Dhabi, serves as a powerful testament to Seychelles’ commitment to delight and enthral global travellers. With its pristine beauty and enchanting experiences, the Seychelles Islands beckons the world to embark on an unforgettable adventure.