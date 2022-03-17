Novotel Melbourne Preston completes renovation

A multi-million-dollar investment to transform an existing property into a new Novotel hotel has been unveiled.

Developed by GCP Hospitality and operated under the midscale Novotel brand from Accor, the new Novotel Melbourne Preston emerges following an extensive refurbishment and rebrand.

Rising seven levels and offering captivating views of the Dandenong, the hotel comprises 383 guestrooms, suites and fully self-contained studio apartments and is ideally positioned on Bell Street at Preston.

GCP Hospitality chief executive, Christophe Vielle, said: “The opening of Novotel Melbourne Preston is a crucial milestone for GCP Hospitality as it demonstrates our dedication to expanding our hotel portfolio in Australia.

“Combining comfort, convenience and boasting a great location within easy reach of Melbourne’s central business district and top attractions, Novotel Melbourne Preston is poised to be an exciting destination for business travellers and tourists alike.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Novotel has one of the largest international brand footprints across the Pacific with more than 40 hotels in key metropolitan and leisure destinations.

Accor Pacific chief executive, Sarah Derry, said: “We are delighted to introduce our Novotel brand to Melbourne’s inner-north.

“Novotel Melbourne Preston is a celebration of innovative interior design, thoughtful detail and, importantly for this location, will provide great food and beverage options for our loyal guests and the local community.

“The hotel has been tailored to suit smart, successful business and leisure travellers who value great guest service and leading design.”

Guestrooms have been designed to maximise a sense of light and space, with custom design carpets and bespoke wall graphics of commissioned photography from the local area.

Loose furniture adds warmth and pops of colour throughout the rooms, and is reflected in the custom designed vanities and mirrors to the bathrooms.

The hotel will also be home to a new onsite restaurant, the Stampton, when it opens in April.

Serving a simple yet delicious all-day dining menu of fresh and local homestyle food with a bistro edge, the restaurant has been carefully designed to marry the rustic charm of a farmhouse with Melbourne’s urban hospitality scene.