Seatrade Cruise Global to return in September

Seatrade Cruise Global will return to the Miami Beach Convention Centre later this year for its first in-person gathering since 2019.

The annual business-to-business event will take place from September 27-30.

Expected to be unlike any other, the conference will bring together cruising powerhouses and fresh new voices to share indispensable insights and blueprints for the reimagined post-pandemic cruise journey.

In tandem with its traditional expo, enriching panels and networking offerings, this edition will feature virtual programming giving the cruise community more options to participate.

“After more than a year of navigating uncharted waters in a virtual world, this year’s Seatrade Cruise Global experience will reconnect our community to share knowledge, actionable solutions and our collective vision for the future of cruising in this pivotal moment,” said Chiara Giorgi, global brand and event director for Seatrade Cruise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our programming – including the highly anticipated State of the Industry Keynote – will deliver the latest in cruising innovations, rising trends and industry outlook for 2022.”

The two-part experience will feature live conference sessions and exhibitors showcasing their most recent innovations in the expo hall as part of the in-person show, while the virtual platform will give attendees access to live-streamed sessions, online matchmaking and one-on-one virtual meetings with exhibitors across all sectors.

Attendees registered for the in-person event will also have access to the virtual experience.

Keeping safety at the forefront, Seatrade Cruise Global will be guided by Informa AllSecure standards that ensure a safe, hygienic, productive and high-quality organised event experience.

More specific measures related to health and safety will be provided ahead of the event and protocols will adhere to all city and state regulations.

As part of its hybrid format, Seatrade Cruise is also introducing Seatrade Cruise Global 2.0 – hosted virtually throughout the month of October and anchored by a Power Networking Week, October 11-15.

Kicking off on October 4th, the event will serve as a continuation of programming, offering both in-person and virtual attendees of Seatrade Cruise Global optimised networking opportunities.