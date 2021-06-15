Port of Southampton welcomes new airbridge

Associated British Ports has taken delivery of a new £5 million airbridge in preparation for the opening of the new Horizon Cruise Terminal.

The 235 tonne airbridge has been custom built for the Port of Southampton’s newest £55 million cruise terminal.

Providing ship to shore access for cruise vessels calling in Southampton, the airbridge is designed to adjust automatically with the tide.

Horizon Cruise Terminal is due to welcome its first cruise ship at the beginning of July and this airbridge is one of two that will be permanently positioned at the state-of-the-art cruise terminal.

The airbridge arrived at 102 berth and was tandem lifted into position using specialist quayside cranes.

Regional director at the ABP Southampton, Alastair Welch, said: “The Horizon Cruise Terminal is a strong investment in the future of cruise for the Port of Southampton.

“Taking delivery of one of the new airbridges marks a significant step towards welcoming our first cruise ship and passengers at the terminal and one that we’re very excited about.”

The Port of Southampton is Europe’s leading cruise turn-around port and the Horizon Cruise Terminal is in the port’s Western Docks, inside Dock Gate 10.